Athens man gets jail time for obstruction

An Athens man received jail time recently in Madison County for obstructing an officer.
Bobby Lee Sims, of Athens, was sentenced in Madison County Superior Court by Judge Chris Phelps to serve ten months of jail on a charge of obstruction of an officer. Charges of terroristic threats and two counts of aggravated assault were dismissed.
Other actions filed recently in the Office of the Clerk of Madison County Superior Court include:
•Kimberly Dawn Ray, of Martin, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Frederick Eugene Clark, of Athens, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay $300 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana and loitering or prowling. Charges of possession of cocaine and littering highway was dismissed.
•Tyree Eugene Wray, of Lexington, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
•Richard Arnold Benton, of Lexington, had his charges of obstruction of officers, interference with government property, DUI/drugs and obstruction of officers moved to the dead docket by Judge Phelps because the defendant has two pending burglary in the first degree cases in Oglethorpe County and it is not in the interest of judicial economy to have a trial on this case prior to the resolution of the two more serious charges, according to court records.
•Cornelius Edward Brown, of Hull, had his charge of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, drugs not in original container and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealment moved to the dead docket by Judge Phelps because Brown is poor health and has a more serious pending charge in Oglethorpe County. Should the defendant enter a guilty plea to his possession of methamphetamine charge in that county, this case will be offered for dismissal, according to court records
•Clarence Justin Mitchell Lunsford, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of second degree burglary. A charge of possession of tools for the commission of a crime was dismissed. He was also sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of obstruction of an officer.
•Tracey Janet Fitzpatrick, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve ten year of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Da Reh, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Watson to serve 12 months of probation and pay $400 in fines on charges of no license on person and obstruction of an officer.
•Rose Marie Havers, of Jamestown, NY, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve five years, with the first 30 days to be served in confinement and the remainder on probation on a charge of third degree forgery.
•James Louis Sellers, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $1500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and improper stopping on roadway were dismissed. Sellers was also sentenced to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of possession of drug-related objects. A charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
•Stanley Eddie Crowe, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $1,500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Brandon Michael Hankins, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended. Charges of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Julie A. McDaniel, of Bishop, had her charges of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance and failure to stop for a stop sign dismissed by Judge Watson because evidence suppressed by the court pursuant to a motion to suppress make it impossible to proceed forward with prosecution of this matter.
Athens man gets jail time for obstruction
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry