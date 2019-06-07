Bridges: A top 10 prediction for the upcoming college football season

We are now less than three months from the start of a new college football season.
While three months is certainly not an eternity it will probably feel like it as we count down the days to kickoff. Fortunately we have some quality matchups right out of the 2019 starting gate.
For those hoping to see some new faces in the college football playoffs you are probably out of luck. Barring something completely out of the blue the usual list of characters will, in all likelihood, be there. Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Notre Dame are all safe bets to get there.
Georgia, Texas and Oregon also have chances. Oregon and Texas are certainly programs with an upward trajectory. Georgia has been in the playoffs and came within an inch of winning it all in 2017 but the Bulldogs are going to have to find a way to defeat Alabama.
Many UGA faithful point out that the talent level in Athens is just as good as what the Crimson Tide has. That may (or may not) be true but getting close is nice but it’s time for Georgia to take the next step and defeat Nick Saban’s team.
Plus it should be noted the talent base at Alabama is not dropping. The Tide is not going to take a step backwards as long as Saban is leading the program.
Georgia also has to be ready for the fact that Florida and Tennessee are vastly improving programs. The Gators are ahead of the Volunteers at this point but either or both could challenge UGA in 2019 for the SEC East.
The Bulldogs have to win the SEC to get in the playoffs. Only Alabama can get in without winning the conference. Fair or not that’s how it is.
On my top 10 ballot as of late May I will start the countdown with Oregon. It wasn’t that long ago that the Ducks were a national title contender. The program has fallen off some but is now seemingly back on track.
I have LSU at number nine. The Tigers are hampered by competing in the SEC West, the toughest division in big time college football.
At number eight I would put Notre Dame. Quite frankly the Irish should not even be considered for the playoffs until they decide to play in a conference. Make that rule and see how quick Notre Dame competes in the ACC for football like it does other sports.
At number seven I have Texas. The Longhorns throttled UGA in their bowl matchup and appear set to once again be on the national stage.
Florida is at number six on my list. The Gators have one of the top coaches in the country in Dan Mullen. You wonder why it took the powers-that-be so long to bring him back to the fold. The Gators made drastic improvements last season and almost certainly will do so again in 2019.
Georgia is at number five as the Bulldogs have a favorable schedule. Don’t be surprised if Vanderbilt offers a challenge in the opener, at least for a good portion of the game. The Commodores are solid defensively.
Ohio State is at number four but there are plenty of question marks for the Buckeyes. Urban Meyer is gone and that is the biggest question mark surrounding this team in 2019.
Oklahoma and its high scoring offense is at number three for my list. If the Sooners can improve defensively they could be unstoppable.
Alabama, last year’s runner-up, is number two on my late May ballot. The Tide will be motivated to avenge last year’s title game thumping. It’s never smart to give Saban more motivation than he usually conjures up for himself.
Clemson is number one as a rule of mine is that the defending champion remains number one until someone knocks them off.
At this point a Clemson-Alabama rematch for it all would be my guess. We have a long way to go before the playoffs but each week will be fascinating to watch, as always.
Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for MainStreet Newspapers. He welcomes comments about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: A top 10 prediction for the upcoming college football season
