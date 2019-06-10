County to apply for grant to renovate courthouse
The historic courthouse in the center of Danielsville may get some restoration work if a state grant is approved this year.
Madison County commissioners agreed June 3 to apply for a $300,000 matching grant from the Georgia Heritage Grant Program, which provides money for historic renovations, such as old county courthouses. Madison County would contribute $120,000 to renovations. That money will come from the 2008 and 2014 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) collections, which included funding for courthouse renovations.
The Madison County courthouse, which was built in 1901, has a functioning lower floor, but the upstairs courtroom and offices have sat vacant for over two decades. And the roof has had leaks for quite some time.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland recalled when he took a trip as a high schooler to the old courthouse in 1996 and the visit was called off because it “got rained out on the inside.”
The grant application is due by July 1. Commission chairman John Scarborough said the county will likely know pretty quickly if it will receive the matching grant. The funds for the 2008 SPLOST funds allocated for courthouse renovations are supposed to be used by June 2020.
In other matters Monday, the board reviewed the only bid received for cleaning services. The bid was submitted by Mary Douglas for $27,360 to clean several county facilities on a weekly and/or monthly basis over a year. The group also learned that the proposed county allotment for the five-county public defender’s office for the Northern Judicial Circuit is $119,875. Chairman Scarborough said the Georgia Department of Transportation is resurfacing the old Hwy. 72 and it will be deeded to the county. He said the county won’t sign off on the exchange unless it is in top shape. He reported that the delivery of a box culvert for a Duncan Swindle Road has been delayed and is expected to arrive June 20. He said the cross drains for O’Kelley Road and Short Seagraves Road will be installed this week.
County to apply for grant to renovate courthouse
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry