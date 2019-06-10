HOSCHTON - Charles Dale Vetrovsky, 83, Hoschton, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at The Oaks of Braselton, surrounded by his family.
Memorial service: Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:30 in the First Presbyterian Church of Winder. Bob Abernathy will officiate.
Mr. Vetrovsky was born October 4, 1935, to the late Charles and Mabel Vetrovsky in Barneston, Neb. A veteran of the United States Navy, he was a Lt. Commander and earned the Vietnam Service Medal. Mr. Vetrovsky was a retired Captain with Eastern Airlines. He loved to travel and was a member of the Airline Pilots Association, American Legion, Kiwanis and Military Color Guard.
Mr. Vetrovsky is survived by his wife, Ruth Vetrovsky, Hoschton; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Michael Goldstone, Pewaukee, Wis.; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Margot Vetrovsky, Johns Creek; grandchildren, Alexandra Goldstone, Nathan Goldstone, Aurora Vetrovsky, Ana Vetrovsky and Brenna Vetrovsky; sister, Shirley Bartels, Sterling, Neb.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his children, David and Sharon Vetrovsky; parents and siblings, Jess Vetrovsky and Emily Rees.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Homestead Hospice, 1561 Lenru Road, Suite A, Bogart, Ga., 30622
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Pkwy., Flowery Branch, Ga., 30542, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Charles Dale Vetrovsky (6-5-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry