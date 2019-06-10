WINDER - Runette Pierce Wall, 93, Winder, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.
She was of the Christian faith. Runette was a seamstress for many years at Barrow Manufacturing and she was an avid gardener. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucius Herschel and Lizzie Ezell Austin Pierce; her husband, Theo “Doc” Wall and siblings, James, Doyce and Royce Pierce and Jeanette Skelton.
Runette is survived by her brother, Jerry Pierce (Betty), Winder; a sister, Ruby Barber, Bethlehem; her “Side Kick” and special niece, Debbie Ferguson, Statham; and many more nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Saturday June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Family to receive friends:Saturday, June 8, 2019, one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Runette Pierce Wall (6-6-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry