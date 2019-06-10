WINDER - Duane “Eddie” Gravitt II, 34, Winder, passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019.
He was a native of Lawrenceville and the owner of Mr. Nice Guy Construction Company. Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Duane Eddie Gravitt.
He is survived by his wife, Destiny Ann Gravitt, Winder; four children, Amanda Nicole and Alexis Ann Gravitt, Lawrenceville, and Amelia Faye and Duane Eddie Gravitt III, Winder; his mother, Kimberly Gravitt, Lawrenceville; his grandmother, Kathi Arnold, Lawrenceville; two brothers, Eric and Jared Gravitt, Lawrenceville; a sister, Amber Gravitt, Lawrenceville; and several nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder, GA.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Interment will follow in Gwinnett Memorial Park, 925 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville.
Duane “Eddie” Gravitt II (6-5-2019)
