Donald "Don" Raymond Kolb (6-6-2019)

JEFFERSON - Donald "Don" Raymond Kolb, 83, passed away peacefully in his home in Jefferson, on June 6, 2019, following a valiant battle with cancer.
He was born October 26, 1935, in Baltimore, Md., to parents Raymond and Catherine Kolb (both deceased). He grew up the oldest of four kids including his brother Jerry (Julie) Kolb (both deceased), brother Joe (Arlene) Kolb, and sister Marian (Joe) Lyons.
In February 1962, he married the love of his life, Lynn Haus Kolb. They settled in Towson, Md., where they began a family of their own and a lifelong friendship and partnership.
In addition to his wife of 57 years, Don is survived by four children and 13 grandchildren. Scott Kolb, Indianapolis, Ind.; Debbie (Dan) Schreck, Naples, Fla.; Michael (Heather) Kolb, Glenview, Ill.; Kelly (Lee) Wood, Atlanta. The 13 grandchildren include Morgan Schreck, Kelsey Kolb, Taylor Schreck, Kayla Kolb, Connor Schreck, Catie Wood, Kevin Kolb, Trey Wood, Ryan Schreck, Maddie Wood, Kaden Kolb, Parker Kolb and Logan Grace Kolb. Don was a loving father and known affectionately as Pop-Pop to his grandchildren.
In addition to living in Maryland (Towson, Baldwin), they spent 17 years in Barrington, Ill., before relocating to Johns Creek (St. Ives CC) and finally retiring to Jefferson (Traditions GC).
Don retired in 2002 following a successful career in the automotive industry. Career highlights include time with PHH, McDonalds Corporation, Fleet Management Services, Olympia Dodge, GE Capital, and Manheim. In 2013 and 2014 he was nominated for the Automotive Fleet Hall of Fame for his contributions and accomplishments. Don was well known throughout the industry, thrived on relationships, and was very forward-thinking, innovative, and creative.
In addition to his family life and career, Don had many passions and hobbies. He built an amazing wood workshop where he turned out projects for friends, family and grandchildren. He attended and supported the Catholic Church, loved college football (UGA Bulldogs), enjoyed playing golf and cards with Lynn and their friends, traveling to the Eastern Shore and Gulf Coast, tinkering with cars (he was a Ford man), architecture and landscaping. He built four homes during his life and each one was a personal passion, planned down to the last detail for his family, children and grandchildren.
Don had a large impact on his family, friends and community, and will be immensely missed.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, Ga.
Memorial service: Monday, June 17,2 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 11045 Parsons Road, Johns Creek.
In lieu of flowers, The Kolb Family requests a donation to The Atlanta Cancer Center Foundation in memory of Don Kolb: www.atlantacancercenterfoundation.org; 5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Suite 1100, Atlanta, Ga., 30342.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Drive, Buford, Ga., 30518, 770-945-9999.
Donald "Don" Raymond Kolb (6-6-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry