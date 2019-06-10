Victoria R. Daniel (6-6-2019)

COMMERCE - Victoria R. Daniel, 75, Commerce, passed away on June 6, 2019.

Funeral service: Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Jones Chapel Baptist Church.

Visitation:Wednesday, June 12, 2019, between the hours of 12 -7 p.m. The family will receive friends between 6-7 p.m.

Professional services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.
