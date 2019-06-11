Bobby Lumpkin Mathis (6-10-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, June 11. 2019
Bobby Lumpkin Mathis, 73, passed away at the Atlanta VA Medical Center on June 10, 2019.

Born in Barrow County, Mr. Mathis was the son of the late Jerdine and Margaret McDaniel Mathis and was living in Baldwin. Mr. Mathis served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968. He was a deeply loved and respected father and cherished husband who will be painfully missed.

Survivors include his wife; Stacey McGrath Mathis; children; Michael and Dustin Mathis, Kim Greeson, and Pennie Benenati; 10 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.

Graveside service: Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.