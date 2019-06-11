Bobby Lumpkin Mathis, 73, passed away at the Atlanta VA Medical Center on June 10, 2019.
Born in Barrow County, Mr. Mathis was the son of the late Jerdine and Margaret McDaniel Mathis and was living in Baldwin. Mr. Mathis served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968. He was a deeply loved and respected father and cherished husband who will be painfully missed.
Survivors include his wife; Stacey McGrath Mathis; children; Michael and Dustin Mathis, Kim Greeson, and Pennie Benenati; 10 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
Graveside service: Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Bobby Lumpkin Mathis (6-10-2019)
