Linda S. Morrison (6-11-2019)

Tuesday, June 11. 2019
COMMERCE - Linda S. Morrison, 60, Commerce, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at her residence.

Born on January 20, 1959, in Athens, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Ruth A. Graham Sewell. She was retired from Walmart, a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a sister, Leslie Sewell, and brother, Billy Sewell.

Survivors include her husband, Eddy Morrison, of the residence; daughters, Jessica Collins, Appomattox, Va., Susan Collins, Danielsville, and Brandi Dean, Gainesville; and 10 grandchildren.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Old Website

