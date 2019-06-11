Suspect arrested following shooting of woman in Winder

A man suspected of shooting two women in Winder on Monday morning was arrested later in the day in South Carolina.
Ralph Jones Jr., 27, of Winder, was located by law enforcement in Oconee County, S.C. on Monday and is being extradited back to Georgia to face several charges.
According to a Winder Police Department news release, officers responded to Sweet Gum Lane around 10:15 a.m. Monday and found a 23-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was rushed to an area hospital and her condition was unknown Tuesday afternoon, according to the release.
Jones was believed to have fled with a 20-year-old female against her will. South Carolina authorities found her in the vehicle with a gunshot wound, and she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition was also unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
Jones is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault-family violence, two counts of aggravated battery-family violence and one count of kidnapping. He was awaiting a bond hearing at the Barrow County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.
Check back for updates.
