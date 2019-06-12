The 19th annual North Georgia Folk Potters Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Banks County Recreation Department, which is located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
“This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than last year,” organizers state. “Not only will you have the opportunity to purchase directly from the potters, there will also be a few older collectable pieces of pottery for sale.”
For more information on the pottery festival, contact Steve Turpin at 706-677-1528.
Pottery Festival planned Saturday
