Jack L. Hardman, Sr. (6-11-2019)

COLBERT - Jack L. Hardman, Sr., 73, Colbert, passed away June 11, 2019, and was a Vietnam Era Veteran.
Mr. Hardman was the son of the late Royal Clayton and Edna Langston Hardman Benton. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jack Hardman, Jr; brother: Ronnie Hardman; and sister: Frances O’Neal Hardman Branning.
Funeral service: Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Moons Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Allen Vickery, David Benton and Brad Moon officiating. Mr. Hardman will lie in state at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. The interment will be in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday June 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Landon Hardman, Brady Nicholson, Ronald Hardman, Todd Higdon, Jim Williams and Mark Baker.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Hardman; sons: Brian (Brittanie) Hardman, and Brad (Sandi) Moon; daughter: Tasha (Olen) Nicholson; grandchildren: Courtney, Landon, Bristol and Bri Hardman, Brady and Cheyenne Nicholson, Matti and Lainey Moon; great-grandchild: Kullen Hardigree; and several nieces and nephews.
He wants you to know he loved racing, his grandchildren, Georgia Football, always joking with everyone and for some reason he loved to work.
Please omit flowers and make memorials to the Madison County Recreation Department, P.O. Box 248, Danielsville, Ga., 30633 or American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org or MOAS, P.O. Box 453, Danielsville, Ga., 30633.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
