Developers of a massive Braselton-area project have asked Hall County leaders to table action on the matter.
Reveille Development Partners, LLC, requested the proposed development — located on 508 acres near Road Atlanta — be tabled until June 25. (It was initially scheduled to be heard on June 13.)
Reveille is requesting condition changes to the master planned development proposed at 5445 and 5601 Old Winder Hwy. (Hwy. 211). That land was previously rezoned by Hall County for the Atlanta Riverwalk, a massive development that would have been built around a “Riverwalk” water feature.
Developers are proposing 482,400 sq. ft. of retail; nearly 1,970 residential units; 8.4 acres of outparcels; and 175 hotel units (in one hotel). The expected build-out is 6-8 years.
The renewed plan includes the reduction of commercial/retail space and an increase of residential units. It also eliminates the theater, convention center, one of the hotels and a grocery store that were proposed in the former Riverwalk. (Developers told the Hall County Planning Commission that a potential grocery store, such as a Lidl, are still being pursued.)
Over 150 acres of green space is proposed, along with a 50-acre lake and other outdoor amenities including walking trails and pocket parks.
Developers have also agreed to construct a noise barrier on the Road Atlanta property, which is estimated to cost $800,000-$1 million.
Henry W. Massie, senior vice president of acquisitions and development for Rotunda Land Development, said developers are aiming for a southern coastal design in the community.
The Hall County Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the project.
Developers want to table Reveille vote
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry