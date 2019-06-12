Braselton planners to vote on 2 large projects

BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, June 12. 2019
Braselton planners will hear requests for two large developments later this month.

The first is a renewed effort for a master plan change for a planned unit development on 230 acres near Chateau Elan.

The second is for annexation and rezoning of 77 acres off Hwy. 53 at Braselton Pkwy. Developers plan commercial, multi-family residential and warehouse on the property.

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold public hearings on the requests June 24 at 7 p.m. A second hearing will be held by the Braselton Town Council on July 3 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote July 8.
CHATEAU VILLAGE

HECE, LLC, is requesting a change to the master plan for a previously-approved planned unit development on 230 acres near the Publix on Hwy. 211.

Developers want to construct 460 single-family homes, 202,250 sq. ft. of retail/commercial building space and other commercial outparcels.

A mix of townhomes and single-family detached units are proposed, totaling 2.6 units per acre.
HWY. 53 DEVELOPMENT

Planners will also hear a rezoning request from Stolz Partners, LLC, for 77 acres off Hwy. 53 at Braselton Pkwy.

Developers plan 240 multi-family residential units on 32.5 acres; six commercial outparcels on a little under 10 acres; nearly 500,000 sq. ft. of warehouse/distribution space on a little over 35 acres.
