The Jefferson City Council will consider an ordinance amendment to allow a proposed taproom downtown to serve beer and wine.
An alcohol license for Revival Hall Taproom at 16 South Public Square was denied by city staff for not meeting the standards of a restaurant, but the council has directed city staff to draft an addition to its ordinances to address taprooms.
Taprooms typically serve lower volume alcohol than traditional bars.
City staff will work to have the amendment ready for the council’s Monday, June 17 meeting.
Read the full story in the June 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
