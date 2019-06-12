Students who choose to attend Commerce schools and don’t live in the city limits starting a year from now – the 2021 school year – are likely to have to pay tuition.
The amount of that tuition remains to be set. The Commerce Board of Education heard a report from superintendent Joy Tolbert last week that the district is running out of room.
Tolbert suggested the BOE set a tuition level for K-8 for the 2020-21 year. That would provide a year’s notice to parents, she said.
The policy Tolbert proposed and was approved by the BOE Monday “grandfathers” out-of-district students now attending Commerce schools as long as their attendance is “continuous.”
Read the full story in the June 12 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce schools look at tuition
