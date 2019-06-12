Hooper won't seek re-election

Banks County Board of Commission chairman Jimmy Hooper has announced that he will not seek re-election. He is serving his second term, which ends in December of 2020.
"It has been my privilege and honor to have served the great people of Banks County," Hooper said. "It is my hope that the citizens of Banks County have been able to see improvements in all areas of the county government."
Hooper also said that he will not be seeking any other political office.
"To answer any questions about my running for any political office, I intend to retire from public service at the end of my elected term. I truly appreciate the support I have received from my fellow commissioners, the entire staff of Banks County, the loyal citizens and especially the administrative staff."
Hooper went on to state that he hopes "positive progress" will continue in Banks County and that planned growth will be a success.
"To the voting citizens of Banks County, I encourage you to ask every candidate seeking the office of chairman what are their goals and plans for the county. Ask each candidate about what needs should be addressed and how they plan to meet these needs. Once again, thank you for letting me be your commission chairman."
