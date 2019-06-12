Simpson headed to Erskine for football

Erskine College will have a few familiar faces on the team when football season rolls around.
Jered Geyer from Commerce signed with the Fleet. When he signed, he wasn't the only Tiger to make Erskine College a football home.
Darren Simpson will join Geyer at Erskine in the fall. The two Tigers signed together.
"I am very excited to be doing what I love at the next level," Simpson said. "Football has always been special to me and the way I get to be a part of a brotherhood, and now, I get four more years of it, and I couldn't be more grateful."
Simpson liked Erskine due to its smaller size. Having a fellow Tiger around will also make Erskine feel like home for Simpson.
"It's very special going to the same place with Jered," Simpson said. "He is one of my closest friends and knowing that we will be able to do what we both love at the next level is amazing."
Erskine College isn't far from Commerce High School. The drive is just under 80 miles. Simpson, though, is going to take the memories and lessons learned from Commerce and bring them with him to the next level and also life.
"Coach (Michael) Brown has been a great coach and a great role model on how to be a great man and a great father," Simpson said. "Coach Brown got all of us to believe in the brotherhood and now we have memories with people we will never forget."
