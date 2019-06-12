Pro wrestling returns to Braselton with a big card Saturday night

Pro wrestling is returning to Braselton for the first time in nearly three decades, and the wrestlers who will perform that night are eager to make the trip.
The event is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Historic Braselton Gym. Hall-of-fame tag team the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express will serve as headliners while wrestlers from the Tennessee-based School of Morton will fill out the rest of the card.
“We’re so fired up about it,” said School of Morton owner James Strange. “It’s going to be awesome. We’re really, really pumped about it.”
The School of Morton bears the name of Ricky Morton, who is one half of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. He and Robert Gibson rose to prominence in the 1980s as a tandem. The tag team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Morton instructs wrestlers at the School of Morton and still wrestles alongside Gibson about twice a month.
In fact, the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express recently took part in a large-scale event — the Crockett Cup — in late April.
“Ricky Morton can still wrestle like he’s in his prime,” Strange said. “They both do really good to be 60-year-old men.”
The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express’s opponents Saturday will be the Heavy Metal Express, a tag team made up of Luscious Lawrence and Maverick.
In the other major bout of the night, RT3 and J.C. Adams will wrestle against The Devastation Incorporation, which is made up of the Sultan and Joe Briggs. That match will be for the East Tennessee Tag Team title.
Strange said the event will likely include seven matches.
“It will be a big card,” Strange said.
This will be the School of Morton’s first trip to Georgia. The organization could return to Braselton in December.
“That’s the plan if this show goes well,” Strange said.
Local wrestling fans seeking more information about the lineup of wrestlers can visit the School of Morton Facebook page, the organization's website at rickymortononline.com or Ricky Morton’s Twitter account at @realrickymorton
The School of Morton’s matches are also available on YouTube. A School of Morton podcast is also available once a month.
