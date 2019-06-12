COMMERCE - Cynthia Pruitt Gregg, 65, Commerce, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Gregg was born in Anderson, S.C., to the late James and Wilma Allen Pruitt. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and a retired teacher at Commerce City Schools. Mrs. Gregg was a member of WWP (Women Who Pray), in the original class of inductees into the Commerce City Schools Teacher Hall of Fame, and a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta teacher sorority. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gregg was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Pruitt.
Mrs. Gregg is survived by her husband, Rex Gregg; son and daughter-in-law, Russ and Paige Gregg; and grandson, Ross Gregg, all of Commerce; and brother, Lynn Pruitt of Seneca, S.C.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Family Life Center with the Revs. Blake Carter and Verlin Reece officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 14, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Please omit flowers and donations may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church or Commerce Primary School.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia Pruitt Gregg (6-11-2019)
