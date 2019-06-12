Police chief: Auburn saw reduction in crime through 2018 initiative

The City of Auburn saw a drop in most recordable crime categories in 2018 through increased police presence and targeted enforcement, Auburn Police Chief Chris Hodge told the city council last week.
During the council’s monthly business meeting, Hodge presented the council with the results of the department’s 2018 Safe City Initiative, a four-phase program aimed at reducing crime and fostering positive relationships between police and the community.
Hodge said the department sought to both reduce crime and address the city’s continual drop in statewide safety rankings.
The first phase was a code enforcement sweep, in which officers were tasked with going around the city to identify violations and address them with residents. Over a two-month time frame from March 1 through April 30, 2018, 343 violations were identified, including 239 as a direct result of the initiative, according to department statistics.
Hodge said the department applied the “Broken Windows Theory” in its approach.
“Where there’s community blight, dilapidated structures and an overall lack of care for a community, that’s where crime thrives,” Hodge said. “So we tasked officers with going out and engaging the community on this. They bought into it and made it work.”
The second phase was a series of road checks, in which the department made four arrests for driving under the influence and 27 drug-related offenses, including two for trafficking methamphetamine.
The third phase included an outstanding warrant sweep. Five warrants were successfully served, including on Stephen Reynolds, a Ghost Face gang member who was violating his probation for fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement. Reynolds had also been previously charged with several other offenses, including burglary. He was found hiding at the trailer park at 316 Carter Rd.
“This (phase of the initiative) was worth it for us to get someone like that off the street,” Hodge said.
The fourth phase — geared toward community outreach — was the creation of the Auburn Police Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at providing assistance to needy families, awarding scholarships, funding safety equipment and programs, training and education.
According to department statistics, through the initiative, the city saw drops in aggravated assaults (from 12 in 2017 to 6 in 2018), burglaries (from 35 to 26), damage to property (141 to 77), disputes (202 to 134) and harassment calls (66 to 29).
Thefts and robberies increased from 173 to 181, while fraud reports were up from 41 to 54. Though most of the fraud occurrences happened outside the city, the department still had to document the calls, Hodge said. He said the department will be focusing on cutting down thefts and robberies.
“Seeing this data gives me hope that future iterations of this initiative will allow us to come back with even better results,” he said.
For more on last Thursday's meeting, see the June 12 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
