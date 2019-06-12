Proposed Statham budgets about same as current levels

The City of Statham’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget will be very close to the current budget.
The Statham City Council held a public hearing last week and two people criticized the proposed budget.
The budget, as presented last week, proposes to spend $1.5 million in the utility fund, only $19,000 more than the current year, and another $1.5 million in the city’s operations, about $8,000 less than current levels.
Gary Venable, a Statham resident, criticized the budget for being vague and said it needs the amounts spent in the current year to help project spending for FY2020.
Council member Dwight McCormic said he agreed with Venable and that spending amounts should be included. McCormic also said the city’s software program would provide much more financial information than is being used
Catherine Corkren, an Atlanta resident and regular council attendee, said the council should add more money for sidewalk repairs and construction. She said the city police had written citations for people walking in streets, but they had no sidewalks.
Corkren also said an advertisement printed about the budget was incorrect in its language.
She added the state has regulations that require budgetary items to be done in a “certain order” that the city did not follow.
Perry Barton, vice mayor, objected to Corkren speaking, saying the agenda said nothing about “public.” City attorney Thomas Mitchell said the meeting was for a “public” hearing on the budget and Corkren should speak.
After the public hearing, McCormic challenged the revenue estimate of $225,000 for sewer taps. He said city records showed 38 housing permits during 2018. That would provide $171,000 in sewer tap revenue, he said, at $4,500 each.
For more, see the June 12 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
