Sheila Kay Gunter (6-11-2019)

COMMERCE - Sheila Kay Gunter, 58, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Ms. Gunter was born in Winder, on November 12, 1960, daughter of Annette Hanley Voyles, Royston, and the late Billy James Gunter. She was a seamstress having worked with S.C.T. Manufacturing and of the Church of God faith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael James Massey.
She is also survived by her brother, Keith Massey, Athens; sister, Kathy Hall, Hart County; nephew, William Hall; niece, Melissa Davis; great-nephews, Gabriel and Rayland Davis; and life-long companion of 30 years, Dean Gaddis, Commerce.
Memorial service: Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lewis Gaddis officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
