COMMERCE - Claudine McClure Kesler, 83, Commerce, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Kesler was born in Commerce to the late Claude and Maude Hollifield McClure. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kesler was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Kesler; and son, Mike Kesler.
Mrs. Kesler is survived by her daughters, Pat Gary (Aubrey), Betty Darnell (Michael), and Lisa Grainger (Gary), all of Commerce; sons, Doug Kesler (Judy) and Ronnie Kesler (Tammy), both of Nicholson, and Donnie Kesler (Lisa), Commerce; sister, Loraine Swaim, Hoschton; brother, Darrell McClure, Commerce; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Mike Stowers and Marty Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Nicholson Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 14, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Claudine McClure Kesler (6-12-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry