COLBERT - Jarrell Franklin Boleman, Jr., 77, Colbert, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Boleman was born in Royston, on October 23, 1941, son of the late Jarrell Franklin Boleman Sr. and the late Maudie Hill Boleman. He was a retired United States Navy flight engineer for 20 years and served three tours in Vietnam. Mr. Boleman was also a service manager having worked at Piedmont Packaging Company and was a member of the Deadwood Hunting Club in Greene County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter; sons, Jerry Boleman and Gregory Boleman; and brother, John Lawrence Boleman.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Rebecca June Howell Boleman; daughter and son-in-law, Michele and Douglas Dove, Colbert; sisters-and brother-in-law, Linda Boleman, Royston, and Brenda and Billy Hart, Hartwell; grandchildren, Heather Dove, Colbert, and Josh Dove, Lakeland; three great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Friday, June 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Robby Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Franklin Memorial Gardens-South in Royston.
Family will receive friends: Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Jarrell Franklin Boleman, Jr. (6-11-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry