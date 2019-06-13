James Jacob Crumley passed away June 11, 2019, after an extended illness.
James was born December 14, 1931, to James Franklin Crumley and Annie Sorrow Crumley. He graduated from Colbert High School and joined the U.S. Navy and loved it so that he made it his career and retired after 30 years of service. He served during the entirety of the Vietnam Conflict, Korean War and the Cuban Missile Crisis. After retiring, he made Pensacola, Fla., his home for several years. He lived in Hendersonville, N.C., for a few years then retired to Madison County. James’s passion was gardening and sharing his produce with others.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Wade; three brothers, Ralph, John, and G.L. Crumley; and two sisters, Mae Draper and Margaret Mattox.
James is survived by two sisters: Lois Scaffe (Jack), Colbert, and Barbara Causey (Eldred), Clayton; and many nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
James Jacob Crumley (6-11-2019)
