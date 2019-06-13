Linda Jo Locke, 74, passed away on June 11, 2019.
A native of Washington, D.C., Mrs. Locke was the daughter of the late James and Janice Meeks Miller. Mrs. Locke was preceded in death by her husband David Locke.
A memorial service is planned for a future date
Survivors include her children; Douglas Locke, Steven Locke, Robin Locke, and Mary Rosser; brother; Jimmy Miller; sister; Nancy Riesebieter; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Linda Jo Locke (6-11-2019)
