Linda Jo Locke (6-11-2019)

MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, June 13. 2019
Linda Jo Locke, 74, passed away on June 11, 2019.

A native of Washington, D.C., Mrs. Locke was the daughter of the late James and Janice Meeks Miller. Mrs. Locke was preceded in death by her husband David Locke.

A memorial service is planned for a future date

Survivors include her children; Douglas Locke, Steven Locke, Robin Locke, and Mary Rosser; brother; Jimmy Miller; sister; Nancy Riesebieter; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
