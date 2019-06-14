BOC discusses cutting ties with Little League

Madison County and Little League baseball have had a very long marriage, but that relationship could be on the rocks.
County commissioners heard complaints from two local citizens early in their meeting Monday, then later discussed potentially ending the long-standing “facilities use agreement” between Little League and the recreation department, putting youth baseball and softball under the supervision of county staff at the recreation department. The group took no action on the matter but agreed to seek additional information and to discuss the issue again.
Adrienne Simmons addressed the commissioners June 3 and said she was appalled at how her wheelchair-bound father-in-law was treated at the park and when she complained to Little League, she said she received a rude response from a Little League official that was not signed by the individual, but by “Madison County Little League.” She said the response would have gotten any county employee fired, but Little League is not under county supervision.
“My issue is that it happened on recreation department property where I pay taxes,” said Simmons, adding that she felt Little League should behave better if they are using county facilities. “Little league is a disaster.”
Simmons said travel ball has killed Little League, but she said she wants to see a good option for baseball and softball in the county, not just with travel ball. She asked that the commissioners do something about it.
Valerie Fortson said that one of the reasons her family moved to Madison County years ago was the great atmosphere at the recreation department. But she said she is dismayed with the state of Little League now.
“I’m disappointed with what’s going on with Little League,” she said. “The text messages I’ve seen with coaches and players are not the situation I want to put my child in and it breaks my heart to say that.”
Commissioner Lee Allen said he has gotten complaints about Little League. He said he would like to attend a Little League board meeting.
“I do think there needs to be an overhaul,” he said.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland said he hates to see the decline in Little League from what it once was with American and National league teams and lots of participation.
“I hate to see the recreation department come to what it’s come to with not enough people to even play,” he said.
Strickland said a number of kids are playing travel ball simply because of the situation at the recreation department.
“Let’s bring them back home,” he said. “Let’s do something and be in control of it.”
Commissioner Theresa Bettis noted that she used to work at the recreation department and is an ardent supporter of the department and youth sports. She said “it hurts my heart to hear some of these stories.”
Commissioner Derek Doster said he’d like to get some guidance from the recreation board as it considers a decision about its relationship with Little League.
Madison County Little League vice president Chuck Branson was not at Monday’s meeting, but he said Tuesday that he feels Little League in Madison County is doing well and facing the same sorts of pressures Little League organizations in other counties face, competing interests from a variety of different options for kids. He noted that Little League has been in Madison County for over 50 years.
“Little League is going strong,” he said. “The numbers are down, but they’re down in all leagues across the district. People play travel ball and all sorts of other sports. There are spring and fall soccer leagues. There is more stuff to pick and choose. I don’t really know what to say until I hear what they (the commissioners) have to say.”
Branson said he would like to hear from commissioners about their specific concerns. He said the Little League board doesn’t have a set meeting schedule and meets when things need to be done. But its annual meeting is set for the last Thursday of September.
BOC discusses cutting ties with Little League
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry