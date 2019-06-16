Jesse Cronic bridge to close June 17

The Jesse Cronic Rd. bridge will close for six months beginning June 17.

As part of the I-85 widening project, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will close the Liberty Church Rd./Jesse Cronic Rd. bridge over I-85 to perform bridge demolition and replacement.

Temporary signage will divert traffic from Liberty Church Rd./Jesse Cronic Rd. to Braselton Pkwy. and Green St./Hwy. 53.
