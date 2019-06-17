TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - Tamara Lynne Clark, 51, of Tallahassee, Fla., was born on April 5, 1968, to Maxwell S. Clark and Mary C. Glasgow. She passed away on June 13, 2019.
Tammy graduated from Parkview High School and received a degree in Respiratory Therapy from Gwinnett Technical College. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Winder-Barrow Hospital, Athens Regional Medical Center, Landmark Hospital of Athens and Apria Healthcare Group. She had a passion for helping others in the time of need and creating bonds with everyone around her. Her goal at caring for others led her to succeed in her career, friendships and purpose. She loved being surrounded by people, especially her grandchildren. Tammy was a woman of God and put her trust in Him to lead her life. She made it a point to have a good time booming with laughter no matter the circumstance.
She is survived by her children, Mitchell (Jacke) Mullennix, and Miranda (Raymond) Mobley; grandchildren, Jewels, Elizabeth and EmmaLynne Mobley, Brailynn Mullennix and Avery Mullennix; mother, Mary (Cathy) Glasgow; step-mother, Linda Gregory Clark; and sister Laura (Jeff) Lutz.
Tamara Lynne Clark (6-13-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry