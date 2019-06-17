Kathy Jean Roach Alford (6-14-2019)

CARNESVILLE - Kathy Jean Roach Alford, 60, Carnesville, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Alford was born in Royston, on October 7, 1958, daughter of the late Eugene Roach and the late Rachel House Roach. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Alford.
Survivors include her son, Thomas Alford, Carnesville.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Westbrook officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the funeral hour at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
