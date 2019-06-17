Man who drug Barrow deputy down road arrested in Jackson County

A man who drug a Barrow County deputy a short distance down a road during a traffic checkpoint in late April and then fled was captured last week by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Samuel William Brock, 23, was arrested on several outstanding Barrow County warrants last Thursday afternoon at the home of the mother of his child at 535 Skelton Rd. in Hoschton. The mother, Ashley Robin Snay, 27, was also arrested for harboring Brock.
According to a JCSO incident report, deputies received intelligence that Brock was staying at the home. Snay answered the door and admitted to deputies that Brock was in one of the bedrooms. Brock was found hiding under a bed with a knife on him. Brock was transported to the Jackson County Jail and damaged a passenger-side door while en route.
Brock was stopped the night of April 27 on Picklesimon Road near the Barrow County Airport during a traffic checkpoint being conducted by the Georgia State Patrol with the assistance of the BCSO. While officers were checking to see if he had active warrants, he accelerated and dragged the deputy a short distance down the road. The deputy sustained minor injuries from the incident.
Brock was spotted April 30 near Highway 124 and Skelton Road, prompting a school building lockdown and was later spotted in the Baldwin area. Kimberly Darlene Howard, 21, and Lisa Darlene Howard, 45, 597 Skelton Rd., Hoschton, were later arrested for allowing Brock to stay at their residence.
According to the JCSO report, Snay told deputies she had tried to persuade Brock to turn himself in, but that he was “afraid.” She said she couldn’t turn him in because he was her child’s father and she “cared about him.” She was arrested on outstanding warrants as well as hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal for harboring or concealing him, while knowing that he was wanted by law enforcement.
