Donald Coyle Burrell (6-15-2019)

Donald Coyle Burrell, 81, formerly of Winder and Clarkesville, died June 15, 2019.
He was born in Rabun Gap and retired from a long career in real estate and related financial services.
Don graduated from North Habersham High School in 1955. He was a skilled athlete as a young man, lettering in all sports, and playing with his basketball team in state championships twice.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1956 after attending a semester at Georgia Tech. He earned the rank of petty officer-second class and worked as an aviation electronic technician. He served in various locations (including Memphis, Oklahoma, Virginia Beach, Cuba and the Mediterranean) until an honorable discharge in 1962.
In 1962, he opened and managed operations for First Franklin Financial Corporation in Winder. He later worked for several institutions in Winder during his real estate/real estate finance career, including Northeast Enterprises Inc., ERA Midland Realty and Insurance, and First Federal Savings Bank. In 1993, he started his own real estate inspection business and operated this until retirement in 2011. His work provided residential and small commercial construction progress inspections for lending institutions.
During his life in Winder, Don also volunteered for various civic organizations, including serving as chairman of the Barrow County Planning Commission; serving on an advisory committee for Winder-Barrow schools; serving as director for both Project ADAM and Barrow County Clean and Beautiful; and serving in leadership roles with the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce, the Jaycees and the Rotary Club.
He also served and attended recovery groups in Winder, Hoschton and surrounding areas for over 40 years. He was a friend and mentor to many recovering men and women.
He will be remembered by his daughters and grandchildren as a kind, loving and generous man. He remembered every birthday and other important milestones, and freely gave support and encouragement to his family.
He is survived by his sister, June Givan, Clarkesville; daughters Leigh Meyer (and husband Matt), Spring Hill, Tenn., and Lori Wall (and husband Jason), Jefferson.; seven grandchildren: Jacob, Sarah and Eve Meyer, all of Spring Hill, Tenn.; and Hunter Jackson and Ivey, Brennan and Lucy Wall, all of Jefferson.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Sydney Whelchel, Murrells Inlet, S.C., and Jewel Darnell Burrell; and his parents Rubye Norton Burrell and D.B. Burrell.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
