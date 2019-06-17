WINDER - Robert “Bob” Lewis, 68, Winder, passed away, Saturday, June 15, 2019.
He was a native of Daytona Beach, Fla. Bob served his country in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army. He retired from the Atlanta Journal as a graphic artist. Bob enjoyed his spare time by doing freelance artistry and being a cartoonist.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nell Lewis, Winder; his mother, Dolly Ann Lewis, Hollywood, Fla.; a son, John Robert Lewis, Winder; two daughters, Amy Chapman, Winder, and Kristy Lyle (Brian), Hendersonville, N.C.; a brother, Bart Lewis, Tampa, Fla.; a sister, Mari Koury, Hollywood, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Joseph Chapman, Katelyn Graham, David Lewis and Madison Lyle.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of the arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Lewis (6-15-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry