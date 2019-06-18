Claude Whitehead, Jr., 91, Nicholson, went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 17, 2019.
He was born in Nicholson, on April 30, 1928, on the same street that he left this earth on; to the late, Claude Whitehead Sr. and Viola Miller Whitehead. Mr. Whitehead was a U.S. Army veteran having served his country honorably during the Korean War as a sergeant in the artillery division. After retiring from the U.S. Postal Service, he and Nancy either built or bought and restored then sold 35 houses, which kept them busy until he turned 90. In addition to his parents, Mr. Whitehead was also preceded in death by his five siblings and all of his aunts and uncles.
Left to cherish his memory, is the love of his life, his beloved wife of 56 years, Nancy Brown Whitehead (daughter of the late, W.C. and Grace Brown); son, Darrell Whitehead, Crawfordville; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside service: With Military honors will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the Oxford Historical Cemetery with the Rev. Jonathan English (Pastor of River of Life Worship Center, Nicholson) officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at the home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Claude Whitehead, Jr. (6-17-2019)
