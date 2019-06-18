ROYSTON - Alice Faye Vinson Hall, 79, Royston, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mrs. Hall was born in Colbert, on April 5, 1940, daughter of the late Benjamin Vinson and the late Annie Graham Vinson. She was a seamstress having worked with Cannon Mills, a weaver having worked with Comer Manufacturing and was of the Holiness faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Early Smith and Robert Hall; son, James Early Smith; and significant other, James Graham.
Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Smith, Royston; brother, Leon Vinson, North Caroline; sisters, Betty Dutton, Elberton, and Virginia Vinson, North Carolina; grandchildren, Scott Coker, Shane Coker and Brittany McMillan; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, June 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dorsey Holmes officiating. Interment will follow in the Sonlight Baptist Church Cemetery in Colbert.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Joshua and Brittany McMillan, 15 Deerfield Lane, Royston.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Alice Faye Vinson Hall (6-17-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry