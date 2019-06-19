Baseball: Nicks dismissed as BCA head coach

Bethlehem Christian Academy officials are looking for a new baseball coach as Matt Nicks was relieved of his duties last week.
Nicks, who had been the varsity baseball coach for the past four seasons, said the move was “unexpected.” He had been involved with the program for the last six seasons, the first two as an assistant.
“I was told they wanted to go in a different direction,” Nicks said. “I was surprised and disappointed. I will miss being with the players and the team unity we shared.”
Nicks said he was informed of the decision by BCA headmaster Rhonda Whiting and new athletic director Gus Felder. Whiting confirmed the school had decided not to renew Nicks’ contract, but did not specify why.
Varsity baseball, along with varsity football and boys’ and girls’ basketball, will all feature new head coaches at BCA for the 2019-20 school year. Felder was hired as the new athletic director and varsity football coach after the dismissal of Lance Fendley, who is now an assistant football coach at Walnut Grove High School.
Whiting said the school has not made a final decision on the new basketball coaches yet.
Nicks guided the Knights to the state playoffs each of his four seasons as head coach. BCA fell in the first round this spring in a pair of close losses to Westfield on the road. Nicks said he will not be at BCA in any capacity for the upcoming school year and is still exploring his options for the 2019-20 school year.
“I have enjoyed working with the players each year,” Nicks said. “Watching them grow not only as players but also as students and young men is always rewarding.”
Nicks also was a physical education teacher at BCA. He also helped coach football and middle school softball.
Scott Thompson contributed to this story.
