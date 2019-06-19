Homer postpones action on alcohol ordinance

A referendum about alcoholic beverage sales at the Chimney Oaks golf course – how many questions and what they would be – will wait for more definite information from the Banks County election office.
The Homer City Council tabled the request at its meeting last week.
The golf course owners have requested a referendum on package sales for beer and wine on Sunday.
City attorney David Syfan has said if a vote is held, adding questions would not be a big issue. He suggested two additional referendum questions: liquor by the drink and liquor by the drink on Sunday.
One question is whether the vote on liquor by the drink held in the county a couple of years ago has the city vote on the question sufficiently segregated so that the totals can be distinguished. If the vote is segregated and city voters approved the referendum, another vote on that question would not be necessary.
Brad Day, representing the golf course owners, said at an earlier meeting that the referendum was held with county precincts and the city vote was not separate and distinct. Syfan said that decision would have to be made by the election office.
Day told the council the owners want the referendum so the golf course could be “on an equal footing” with other courses in the area. He said the course would not make a large profit on such sales.
He said a phone survey showed that all golf courses in the area except Chimney Oaks can sell beer and wine on Sunday.
Day said the annual permit for distilled spirits – liquor by the drink – is too expensive for the course to consider. He said that permit is $2,500.
He said the golf course has 30 to 70 golfers “on a good day” on weekends. A “super-duper good day” would be 120, he said.
VOTING DISTRICTS
The council again discussed whether or not to establish voting districts in the city. No decision was made. The city probably has until November to decide.
Syfan suggested the change a few months ago. He said if the council wants the change, it should seek legislation to that effect in the 2020 state legislative session. After that year, he said, the General Assembly is likely to be focused on redistricting of congressional and state offices because the results of the 2020 census will be available.
A draft of potential districts would have two representatives each from Ward I and 2 and one from Ward 3. The first two would have twice the population of Ward 3.
Syfan said the districts would ensure that one area of town could not elect a majority, or all, of the council members. The only area that has been discussed is the Chimney Oaks golf development.
Council member James Dumas, who represents Ward 3, supported the division of the city into districts. No one else was vocally supportive.
Council member David Dunson commented, “It ain’t like we’ve got a landslide of people running for office.”
A change also could provide for staggered terms on the council. If that were the case, one person in each of Wards 1 and 2 and the mayor would run for a two-year term in 2021 and the others for a four-year term. In 2023, those who had the two-year term would then seek four-year terms. In the 2025 election, those elected to four-year terms in 2021 would be up for election.
Council member Sandra Garrison said she is “still straddling” the fence on a decision about districts.
Dumas noted he won election in 2017 with 57 votes. That surprised him, he said, that it was so few.
