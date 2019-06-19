Fifteen Jefferson swimmers place in top 10 at pentathlon

Submitted results
Jefferson swam in the North Georgia Swim League Pentathlon in Winder Saturday and secured a number of highlights in the 14-team event.
The pentathlon comprises five swimming events with each swimmer earning a combined time for their performances in the freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and 100-yard individual medley. Fifteen Jefferson swimmers ranked in the top-10 of their age group, with the team producing the second through fifth-place finishers in the 12U girls’ division alone. The day included 10 new all-star times, three individual-even winners and four team records.
Jefferson coach Tess Nunnally said the team has its sights set on the June 29 district meet in Habersham County which serves as the state-qualifying meet.
“I could not be more proud of this team of swimmers,” Nunnally said. “It was a long hot grueling day of swimming, but our swimmers were positive and went after every swim. We are really building a great foundation of wonderful things to come in July.”
Those placing in the top 10 of their divisions Saturday were:
•Jillian Mundy, 8U girls, seventh.
•Parker Newell, 8U boys, fifth.
•Haylee Cain, 10U girls, second.
•Sofia Burns, 10U girls, seventh.
•Gabby Lee, 10U girls, eighth.
•Will Nunnally, 10U boys, seventh.
•Ansley Nunally, 12U girls, second.
•Kate Dunagan, 12U girls, third.
•Aubree-Clare Flores, 12U girls, fourth.
•Ximena Young, 12U girls, fifth.
•Justin Duke, 12U boys, third.
•Justin Kurgan, 12U boys, seventh.
•Cayden Sheridan, 12U boys, ninth.
•Grace Richardson, 14U girls, sixth.
•Katy Joy Beller, 14U girls, eighth.
The day included the program’s first ever 6U pentathlon competitor, Sawyer Cain, finishing with an all-star time.
Those setting records were Duke in the 12U boys’ 50-yard freestyle (29.70 seconds) and Nunnally in the 12U girls’ 50-yard freestyle (27.10 seconds), 50-yard backstroke (30.8 seconds) and 50-yard breaststroke (36.11).
Those winning individual events were Lee (girls 10U 25-yard backstroke, 18.08 seconds), Haylee Cain (10U girls, 25-yard butterfly, 16.3 seconds) and Nunnally (50-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle).
New all-star times were secured by Sawyer Cain, Newell, Kerrigan Vaughn, Richardson, Beller, Kylie Novicki, Macie Patridge, Tanner Brownell, Brandon Hailey and Christian Honeycutt.
Jefferson, which hosted a meet against Commerce Tuesday, will swim at Dacula Saturday.
