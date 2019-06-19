Davidson dominates for Tiger Sharks

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, June 19. 2019
Samantha Davidson had herself a day at last Saturday's North Georgia Swim League 2019 Pentathlon in Winder.
Davidson finished first in five events: 50-yard freestyle (26.26 seconds), 50-yard backstroke (29.68), 50-yard breaststroke (33.98), 50-yard butterfly (28.20) and 100-yard individual medley (1:05.44). All five wins came by less than a second.
For the 18-and-under pentathlon, Davidson, who led the Commerce Tiger Sharks, finished first with a total time of 3:03.56, nearly five seconds better than second place.
Davidson's 18-and-under teammate, Anna Wynn, finished sixth overall with a time of 3:31.02.
Other top finishers for the Commerce Tiger Sharks in the pentathlon include Cooper Moulton (boys' 10-and-under), fifth place; Austin Ackerman (boys' 14-and-under), sixth place; Zoey Zellner (girls' 10-and-under), ninth place; Reagan Duke (girls' 14-and-under), 10th place.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.