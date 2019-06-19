Samantha Davidson had herself a day at last Saturday's North Georgia Swim League 2019 Pentathlon in Winder.
Davidson finished first in five events: 50-yard freestyle (26.26 seconds), 50-yard backstroke (29.68), 50-yard breaststroke (33.98), 50-yard butterfly (28.20) and 100-yard individual medley (1:05.44). All five wins came by less than a second.
For the 18-and-under pentathlon, Davidson, who led the Commerce Tiger Sharks, finished first with a total time of 3:03.56, nearly five seconds better than second place.
Davidson's 18-and-under teammate, Anna Wynn, finished sixth overall with a time of 3:31.02.
Other top finishers for the Commerce Tiger Sharks in the pentathlon include Cooper Moulton (boys' 10-and-under), fifth place; Austin Ackerman (boys' 14-and-under), sixth place; Zoey Zellner (girls' 10-and-under), ninth place; Reagan Duke (girls' 14-and-under), 10th place.
Davidson dominates for Tiger Sharks
