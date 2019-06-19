Glenn sets records at national championships

Competitive weightlifter R. Garry Glenn, a Jefferson High School alum, returned from a two-year absence to set state and national records at the American Powerlifting Committee (APC) National Championships in Commerce Saturday.
Glenn, who lives in Oakwood, bested a record that had stood since 2010 with his final lift of 138 kilos/304.23 pounds. He had been sidelined the past two years with a series of surgeries and rehabilitations.
“It was a true ‘Praise the Lord’ moment,” Glenn said. “The record I broke belonged to James Rouse, who is sort of an icon in the sport, and I am very happy and humbled to do it. Thanks to my family and friends for their support and prayers.”
It was Glenn’s 13th national championship in various age and weight categories across different federations, to go along with 10 world titles, two world runners-up and one national second place in addition to a regional and numerous state championships. He is a 1972 graduate of Jefferson High School, where he was a varsity letterman in football and wrestling, and a junior high wrestling and football coach.
