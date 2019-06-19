One of the best high school hurdlers in the nation has made his college track and field choice.
Jefferson’s Eli Morris committed to Baylor during a recent trip to the Big XII school.
“Blessed to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Baylor University. Go Bears,” Morris wrote on his Twitter account during the visit.
Morris ranked near the top of the national 110-meter hurdle standings this year with a career-best time of 13.63 seconds in April. He went on to become a two-time state champion in May, winning both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.
Jefferson track star selects Baylor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry