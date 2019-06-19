Scrimmage time beneficial for JCCHS team

The orientation for the Jackson County girls’ basketball team under new coach Aaron Schuck started two weeks ago with two-a-day practices and continued in earnest last week with a full slate of scrimmages.
The Panthers logged eight practice games at a team camp at Winder-Barrow as the team settles in under Schuck in the offseason.
“I love coming to camp, and I love in the summer time when they put time on the clock and we’re playing,” Schuck said. “I really do. I think anytime you get a chance to compete and win, especially in our situation, I think that’s really important.”
That said, he doesn’t want to devalue the off-season time devoted to practice and player development.
“But if you can combine the two, I think coming and watching them compete, you learn a lot about your team (in scrimmages),” Schuck said. “So absolutely, this has been beneficial.”
The former Walnut Grove boys’ assistant said the team spent the week installing “some things on the fly in terms of what we want to do on offense and defense.”
Schuck said his system involves a great deal of player and ball movement on offense. Jackson County pushed the tempo during several of the scrimmages.
“We’re playing fast, but we’re playing with a purpose, too,” Schuck said, “and when we’ve had to slow it down and execute in the half-court, they’ve done a good job of moving the basketball and moving to get teammates open.”
Defensively, Schuck said he’s partial to using a lot of pressure.
Schuck, whose hiring became official June 10, said he continues to see a buy-in from his players during this time of transition and last week’s scrimmages were further evidence of that.
“Overall, the energy and effort has been amazing,” he said. “I think the girls are really locked in.”
Jackson County’s summer work will continue with play dates with Commerce and Johnson this month.
