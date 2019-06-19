Winder approves contract for new records building

The Winder City Council, during a called meeting Monday, approved a $1.64 million contract for construction of a new city records and human resources building next to the city’s new utilities complex off Miles Patrick Road.
The contract with the low bidder, Grahl Construction, includes a $100,000 contingency.
The new building was one of the three projects last month that the council approved financing for. The city will borrow up to $3.5 million over the next 10 years at a 2-percent interest rate through an agreement with the Georgia Municipal Association to help pay for the new building, the Jackson Street block redevelopment project and upgrades to Jug Tavern Park.
Councilmen Jimmy Terrell and Chris Akins voted against the contract Monday. Both have said the city should explore alternatives to storing records, and Terrell believes the city should be digitizing them. The city currently houses its records in a room in the Colleen Williams Theater building on East Athens Street.
“For the record, I feel like it’s a waste of money,” Terrell said Monday.
City administrator Donald Toms said storing records in the new building will create a more secure system overall. Employees of various departments will only have access to their department’s records and will have badges to swipe in and out of the building, so department heads will be able to view who checked out and checked in which record and what time. Toms said the city clerk will be the master keeper of all departments’ records to assist department heads and to help with open-records requests.
Terrell said he believes the records could be stored adequately and securely in a smaller space.
“I think there’s got to be a better way to file,” he said. “I think it’s a waste of money that could be better spent on stormwater and other projects, especially since we’re borrowing at 2-percent interest.”
Also Monday, the council met in closed session for about 40 minutes. No action was taken.
