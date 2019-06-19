Statham will be late adopting FY20 budget

The City of Statham won’t have an adopted budget for Fiscal Year 2020 in place when the year begins July 1.
The city council voted during its meeting Tuesday to table a vote on the proposed budget over concerns from council members about the vagueness of the budget and employee salaries.
The council will hold a work session next Wednesday, June 26, at 2 p.m. in an attempt to iron out those concerns, but it cannot adopt a budget until July 5 at the earliest, city attorney Thomas Mitchell said. Mitchell said the vote has to be advertised in the Barrow News-Journal at least a week in advance of the vote. He said without a new budget in place, the city would have to operate under the FY2019 budget until the new one is in place.
According to the proposed budget, the city would spend $1.5 million for operations, about $8,000 less than current levels, and another $1.5 million in its utility fund, $19,000 more than FY2019.
Councilmen Dwight McCormic and Eddie Jackson said they would like more specifics about departments’ current spending to help with projecting spending for FY2020.
“What I’m after is actual data on what we spend in each department so we can cross-reference that with everything that is being proposed,” McCormic said. “I have a hard time with all these even numbers and bunch of zeroes and just rounding. I would like it to be more transparent.”
City administrator Mai Chang said she is working on more specific financial information through the city’s software program.
Councilwoman Betty Lyle agreed with McCormic and Jackson and also said the city should study each individual salary and possibly look at implementing merit raises. The budget includes an across-the-board 3-percent cost-of-living adjustment for all employees, but does not currently include merit raises.
Chang told council members she wished they had brought their questions to her sooner, and councilman Perry Barton shared her frustration. Barton said the council members should meet one-on-one with Chang to go over their concerns before a vote on the budget.
But Lyle and McCormic said the questions should be asked with all of the council and the public present in the interest of transparency.
Barton said Chang should at least have a heads up on the information they’re seeking.
“If you don’t communicate what particular things you’re looking for, she’s not going to be able to bring it,” Barton said.
“Feel free to try to trip her up and catch her by surprise, but if you don’t tell her what you’re looking for, she can’t get it.”
