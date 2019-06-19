Juvenile reports abuse by father

A deputy was dispatched to a home on Hudson Rivers Church Road recently regarding a domestic dispute between a daughter and her father. The girl, who was listed as a juvenile, said her father had hit her in the face and back of the head, but had left before the deputy arrived.
The girl said she was on the phone with her aunt before the incident occurred and her father told her she needed to get off the phone and help with chores, but she continued to talk on the phone so her father came up and took the phone from her.
She said her father had a hammer in his hand at the time and the claw of the hammer touched her face when he grabbed the phone. She also said that he grabbed her on the shoulder and pushed her onto the couch, where he began hitting her in the face and back of the head with his fist.
The deputy noted there were no visible marks on the girl.
A woman who was there said the girl was “backtalking” her father while she was on the phone and told him she wasn’t going to clean the house up and the two began screaming at each other. She said the father grabbed the girl’s shoulders to place her on the couch. Another woman at the scene said she was outside with her other two children and only heard the two screaming at each other, but she noted that the girl has been “talking back” and not following directions from anyone recently.
A DFACS investigator was called to the scene and a Madison County Sheriff’s investigator made contact with the father who came back to the house. He told the officer that he and his daughter had a verbal disagreement and that she “never listens and never does chores” around the house.
He said he did “whoop” her on her butt and grabbed her and sat her on the couch.
The aunt she was on the phone with said she could only hear screaming and the girl say “stop hitting me” so she called 9-1-1 for her niece’s safety.
DFACS placed the girl into her aunt’s custody until a further investigation was done.
•A woman on Roy Woods Road called 9-1-1 on the evening of June 3 to report that her son was sitting at the kitchen table with a gun. Officers arrived and took the gun from the man and calmed him down. He was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
•Someone in an orange log truck reportedly failed to pay for $386 worth of diesel fuel at Paoli Junction gas station last week. Attempts were made to locate the truck which left traveling on Hwy. 98 East, but it was not found. Video of the truck from store security cameras were not available at the time of the incident.
•A clerk at the APEX store on Old Danielsville Road reported that two juveniles shoplifted from the store. He said they came in first, but did not buy anything, then came back inside later, with the taller of the two asking to purchase cigarettes. The clerk said he asked for ID but the boy didn’t have any. He said the boy continued to try to distract him while the shorter one put something into his backpack. The clerk said he asked to search the backpack, but the boy refused and they tried to leave the store. The clerk blocked them but they got away and ran across the road to the Ingles parking lot. The clerk said he did not know how to operate the cameras but the owner would provide footage later. As the officer was leaving the store, a woman came forward stating she had a tag number for a truck the boys got a ride in when they left Ingles. The tag came back to a man in Danielsville who told the officer he didn’t know the boys, but that they had asked for a ride into Clarke County and he had taken them to a location on Sandy Springs Drive.
Juvenile reports abuse by father
