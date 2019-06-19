Knight recognized for her service as assistant superintendent

Madison County Board of Education members recognized outgoing business operations Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Knight for her 12 year of service at their June business meeting. Mrs. Knight has been with the school system since 2007 and has overseen many changes in the school system since her time in office. She is leaving at the end of June and will be replaced by Amanda Wommack.
Superintendent Michael Williams praised Knight, noting some of the highlights of her service, including being part of the school system to a Charter school system; the renovation of the old freshman academy into the board’s central offices; being instrumental in the Foothills process; overseeing the building aspects of the new high school facilities and the athletic fields; spearheading the consolidation of funds and being a member of various community organizations representing the school system such as the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club.
Knight said she has appreciated how the board, administration and staff have worked as a team.
Knight is assuming an increased role with the Foothills Charter System.
“I love Madison County,” Knight said. She also noted that though change is hard, that the school district has mastered it and will do whatever’s best for students.
The board of education approved its 2020 budget at the June business meeting Tuesday night. The budget calls for $54,272,563 in projected revenues and $53,777,456.
Knight noted that state revenues are up by $127,000 and that the tax digest should also increase with additional taxes from the Georgia Renewable Power plant in Colbert.
In other news, Knight said the SPLOST financials were down last month to about $175,000 but that the amount was still $9,000 more than over the same period last year.
The BOE also approved a date change for the July meeting from Tuesday, July 16 to Tuesday, July 23. The meeting remains at 7 p.m.
The board approved the 2019-20 student handbooks and Williams noted that the biggest change was with discipline in regard to “vaping” with stronger disciplinary action. He said they plan to work with the sheriff to have an informational meeting at the high school in the fall.
PERSONNEL
BOE members approved the following personnel recommendations at their business meeting Tuesday night.
•Colbert – They hired Jennah Coers as a SpEd teacher to replace Theresa Bettis and they also hired After School workers Brooke Howell and Ansley Maddox to replace Elyssa Smith and Amanda-Cate Moore.
•Comer – They hired Ivie Drake for a new teacher position through the Gholston fund. They also hired Mallory Smith as an After School worker and hired technology specialist Carver Moore to replace David Jacobs. They approved the transfer of SpEd parapro Samantha Chitwood from the high school.
•Danielsville – They hired Deana Bray to replace After School Director Michelle Carey. They also reduced the days worked for parapro Jessica Reidling from 190 to 185 and gave additional duties to After School worker Greta Whitworth.
•Hull-Sanford – They hired parapros Kristen Sanders and Ashley Maddox to replace Courtney Seagraves and Torie Bowers, respectively. They also hired Martha Holcomb to replace EIP teacher Janice Gunnin and approved the in-house transfer of teacher Janice Gunnin to school counselor.
•Ila – They hired Debra Steed to replace third grade teacher Corey Beckham and granted maternity FMLA to SpEd parapro Miranda Burleson, hiring Louise Cheek as her long-term sub. They hired Lisa Crumley to replace technology specialist Dylan Vandeford and hired Toni Moore to replace bookkeeper Maranda Stovall. They also hired Jordyn Hamby as a SpEd/EIP teacher. They hired Courtney Weldon as an After School worker to replace Tanner Sartain. They also hired three new After School workers: Sydney Graham, Riley Yancey and Kinsley Nix.
•MCMS – They agreed to leave without pay for parapro Cecilia Mathews. They also agreed to add additional duties to Terry Whitworth as a half-time academic support teacher. They hired Michael Vickery as a half-time band director to replace Carson Lee. They approved the transfer of Shannon Deavers from parapro at Comer Elementary to 1100 house secretary to replace Angie Kimsey. They also approved David Ladd and Cody Dyer as parapros to replace Travisa Atkinson and Kim Monk, respectively. Corey Beckham was approved for a transfer from Ila as an ELA teacher.
•MCHS – They approved Clint Orr for a transfer from MCMS ELA teacher to video tech teacher to replace Vicki Huff and approved Laura Smith as choral director to replace Jacob Moore. They hired Elise Coberly as a SpEd parapro/behavior tech and hired Mark Wilson as a social studies teacher to replace Steve Crouse.
They hired Alex Jordan as an SpEd teacher to replace Cara Bowen and hired Monica Hart to replace parapro Alex Jordan. Keondra Sims was hired as a SpEd parapro to replace Samantha Chitwood. They also hired Wendy Osborne as a SpEd parapro/behavior tech.
•Early Learning Center – They approved the transfer of parapros Lorraine Barnett and Cornelia Reagin from Colbert. Krista Etheredge was hired to replace SpEd teacher Beth Page.
•Transportation – They approved Raymond Siperek’s transfer from a call-in sub driver to full-time driver to replace Andy Huff and approved Nancy Cochran’s move from call-in to full-time bus monitor. They also approved James Maney and Jennifer McClure as full-time drivers to replace Terry Herring and Kim Pinson (both formerly call-in sub monitors).
•System – They hired Ulrike (Rika) Forbes-Rowland to replace human resources director Donna Bulla. Dakota Parnell will replace HVAC maintenance worker LJ Martin. School improvement and accountability director Chris Forrer was released from his contract and Jared Robinson was hired to replace him.
•FYI – Maranda Stovall resigned as Ila bookkeeper; Natasha Johnson resigned as ELC parapro; Kimberly Pinson resigned as a full-time bus driver and Amanda-Cate Moore and Elyssa Smith resigned as Colbert After School workers.
