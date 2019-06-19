Mosley recounts 40 years of Jubilee in Comer

It was 40 years ago this past April when Don Mosley and his wife, Carolyn, Ryan and Karen Karis and Ed and Mary Ruth Weir, “pitched their tents” literally and figuratively in a Madison County cow pasture on the grounds of what was to become Jubilee Partners.
That first morning Mosley got up out of his family’s tent and took a 360-degree photo that now hangs over a door in the Jubilee meeting room. The photo shows raw land – no road, no running water, no homes – just land.
And besides the cows for company, there were also flies, Mosley remembers – lots and lots of biting flies and mosquitos that came along with the cows and with the humid Georgia spring and summer.
They got right to work, planting a garden by a pond and constructing the first house on the property. They scheduled bath times in the creek and drove into Comer to fill their buckets with drinking water at a gas station.
“We named it after the ‘year of Jubilee’ in the Bible,” Mosley said.
In his first book “With Our Own Eyes,” Mosley said they settled on the name shortly after purchasing the property.
“As our vision of the community began to take shape, the biblical theme of Jubilee kept coming up in our discussions,” Mosley wrote. “We turned often to Jesus’ launching of his ministry in the synagogue at Nazareth. Reading from the prophet Isaiah, Jesus announced, ‘The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.’ (Luke 4:18-19, NRSV).”
The “year of the Lord’s favor” referred to the Jubilee year, Mosley noted. Every 50 years throughout the history of the Israelites, prisoners were freed, debts forgiven and the poor given a share of the resources (Lev. 25). In other words, it is a year marked by justice and mercy – themes that throbbed at the center of God’s good news from the Old Testament prophets down to Jesus.
“We didn’t know yet exactly how we were going to put justice and mercy into action, but we recognized that the ancient vision was a good one to keep before us,” Mosley wrote.
A rural Georgia town seemed an unlikely place for what was to become a refugee camp, but it turned out to be a welcoming place beyond all expectations, particularly since they were a group of strangers who showed up in town and bought 260 acres (most of it within the Comer city limits) just one year after the Jonestown cult massacre in Guyana.
Jubilee is the result of what Mosley calls “miracle after miracle” in a tapestry of interwoven connections of doing the Lord’s work that continue to grow and spread even today.
Mosley’s first vision of Jubilee actually didn’t include it being a refugee camp. No, Mosley originally thought the land could be used as a solar energy factory producing solar equipment for low income housing projects that had already received some international attention.
“I thought that was what we were going to do here,” Mosley said. “But we began to hear stories on NPR about the boat people from Vietnam – thousands of refugees who were in desperate need of getting to America for a new start, so we said we gotta use this land first to help these people for a while at least.”
He said it was easy to identify with those homeless folks because they felt like refugees themselves at the time.
They set a goal that September to be ready for their first refugees 12 months later, in September 1980.
“It was not a big fundraising effort, we’ve never been big time fundraisers,” Mosley said. “We felt like if we are going to do the things God wants us to do to bring light into this world then the money, and the volunteers, will come and it’s been that way – miracle after miracle.”
They started out with a mailing list of less than 1,000 and sent out newsletters announcing their plans for a refugee center.
Mosley admits it was a surprise when all the pushback they had anticipated from Comer and the surrounding area, based on their experiences in Koinonia, just never materialized.
Not to say there weren’t some who voiced their disapproval, but Mosley chooses not to focus on those few.
“Cliff Yarbrough was the mayor of Comer at the time and he actually drove his police car (he also served as a part-time policeman) down the tractor path that bordered the property and across the field to our tents to tell us ‘I want you all to know you are welcome.’ I credit him, along with (city clerk) Steve Sorrells and his wife, Sueleata, with having a lot to do with our acceptance here.”
Their next surprise was that their first refugees turned out to be not from Vietnam, but instead from Cuba, after a Methodist refugee agency persuaded them to take about 40 of the Cuban “boat people” who at that time were coming into Florida as castaways from the Castro regime.
“We were ready for them literally 12 hours before they came,” he remembers.
After that, they hosted the Vietnamese boat people and then bought an old bus and spent about eight years responding to the crush of migrants fleeing wars in Central America in the 1980s. They shuttled back and forth to south Texas where they interviewed refugee arrivals and selected candidates for asylum. Most of these were denied refugee status in the U.S. at that time but Jubilee brought over 1,000 refugees from Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to Comer where they were interviewed by Canadian government officials in the library at Jubilee.
“Most all of them were accepted by Canada,” Mosley said. “The U.S. rejected them but we managed to get them legally through to Canada.”
Since those days, thousands more from all over the world have come down the long scenic drive that passes two lakes and a creek to find a welcoming place of respite after their long and often fear-fraught journeys toward freedom.
Here they find simple comfortable housing, good nourishing food (including the famous blueberries) and lessons in English, math and practical skills that will help them navigate their new world.
Many of the Burmese Karen refugees have settled in their own communities in and around Comer.
“A good ten percent of Comer’s population these days is Karen,” said Mosley.
And about 100 to 200 or more have formed their own community in Vesta, just over the county line in Oglethorpe County.
Most have found work in the chicken processing plants or in housekeeping jobs in the hospitality industry. Their children have acclimated into the local schools, with many of them attending Comer Elementary.
“Comer and the whole community should get a Nobel Peace Prize for how they have welcomed these folks and helped us here at Jubilee over the years,” Mosley said.
Jubilee is a little sister of another unlikely place – Koinonia Partners – a community in Sumter County in southwest Georgia, where the white community reached out to its black neighbors to promote racial equality, community and sustainable agriculture through Christ’s love, beginning in 1942. That community, founded by a preacher named Clarence Jordan, fought to exist peacefully in the segregated south despite frequent visits from the KKK.
Millard Fuller took over as director of Koinonia after Jordan passed away and, along with Mosley and others, founded what later became Habitat for Humanity.
The Mosleys had heard about this “amazing group of people” while he was a Peace Corps regional director in South Korea and he and Carolyn moved there after he finished his service.
They ended up spending most of the 1970s in Koinonia, where Fuller put Mosley in charge of building. And it was there that Habitat was formally launched during a meeting in 1976, with a mission to build homes for the poor around the world.
That’s also where Mosley met President Jimmy Carter, whom he still remains close friends with today.
THE MADISON COUNTY BACKSTORY
The story of how Jubilee ever found its way to Madison County at all is in itself an interesting one.
University of Georgia professor Dr. Robert Ayers was a man with very liberal views for his time, Mosley said. The professor began to push for integration on the UGA campus and to frequently speak to his classes about the Koinonia community and what was being done there.
One of Dr. Ayer’s students, Carlton resident Chip Chandler, drove down to Koinonia to talk to Mosley and others about Dr. Ayers and what he was learning in his classes.
The message of Koinonia was obviously spreading. That spurred the community to begin to think about developing a new community.
“So then from 1977 to 1979 we held meeting after meeting to figure out how to expand and start a new community with the same principles that had guided Koinonia,” Mosley said.
The three original couples stepped forward to spearhead the effort, along with their six children. The couples began driving all over north Georgia, western North Carolina and western South Carolina in an old van looking at potential sites.
“We eliminated some (sites) and at other sites we were told by people basically that ‘we don’t want a Jonestown around here,’” Mosley said. “We heard that several times.”
They eventually settled on a site on Currahee Mountain near Toccoa and even took along $5,000 in good faith money to make the purchase, but decided that they first wanted to stay overnight on the property to get a feel for it.
“Well a lightning storm came up that night and lightning struck all around us,” Mosley remembers. “The next morning we got up and crawled out of our tents and several said that this just didn’t feel like the right place and I agreed with them.”
Surveying the area, they noted how rugged the lay of the land was and how difficult it would be to build anything on that ridge, so disheartened, they set out for home.
As they left Toccoa, Mosley said he remembered his friend Chip Chandler and that he lived in the little town of Carlton so they decided to stop by and ask him if he could think of anyplace else they might try.
“He said ‘I think you should go up the road and talk to B.W. Coile, he’s a realtor and a good man, he may know a place,’” Mosley said. The next weekend they set foot on the future home of Jubilee.
WEDDINGS AND FUNERALS
With just about 4,000 people at Jubilee over the years, not counting volunteers and full-time residents, Jubilee has had its share of weddings and funerals, along with thousands of meals and regular interfaith worship services.
Jubilee has reached out to men on death row in Georgia, and provided many with a final resting place in the small picturesque cemetery at the back of the property.
Along with a few refugees, several of the founders are also buried there. Mosley said he and Carolyn also plan to be buried at Jubilee one day.
A recent funeral for a Karen man produced an outpouring of community support for his wife and six children, with Comer residents and school officials coming out to attend.
The camp has grown tons of blueberries every summer and invites the community out for a free blueberry picking each year. And more than that, Jubilee has woven itself and its mission into the community around it and beyond, establishing lifelong friendships and partnerships with their friends in Comer, Madison County and around the world.
“You know if you take a leap of faith, people will follow you,” Mosley said. “And close to 1,000 (mostly young) people have done just that over the years.” And while some have stayed and become a part of Jubilee, most have moved on, with many launching their own international volunteer and refugee work.
“It all so unpredictable, but it sure is fun,” he said.
JUBILEE TODAY
Today it is more difficult than ever to host refugees but Mosley says he chooses to see it as a time that will pass.
“Helping refugees in today’s political climate takes a lot more ‘creative innovation,’” he said.
And he pointed out that it’s a particularly bad time to be cutting off aid to those in need, with more people in refugee situations than ever before. He says there are an estimated 67 million refugees worldwide with 22 million of them being housed in refugee camps.
And it’s not just political and governmental power struggles that are creating these vast numbers.
“Climate change is a big factor,” Mosley said. “The oceans are rising, there’s an increase in natural disasters and the land is becoming inhospitable for survival in many of these places.”
He said they get many of their referrals these days through safe houses and many more unexpected calls come in for their help than ever.
“And it’s mostly mothers with children where the father has either been killed or deported,” he said.
Mosley talked about one young mother with a baby whom he and others assist with transportation for her required twice-monthly trips to ICE headquarters in downtown Atlanta. She must find a way to make these trips so that she and her baby will be able to remain in this country, at least for now.
Mosley is frustrated that there is so much distortion about the Central American refugees of today.
“I have seen it first hand,” he said. “Their needs (for asylum) are real and verifiable.”
Jubilee will soon host a showing of the documentary, “Undeterred,” which looks behind the scenes at community resistance in a rural border town in Arizona. Under increasing government restrictions, residents in this small community have mobilized to demand the right to provide aid to the injured, often-times dying migrants who make the perilous journey across a wilderness desert.
Mosley says that close to 1,000 bodies have been found in the sands out there where they died of thirst and all sorts of stresses. “Those bodies include many children, along with lots of women and many men,” Mosley said.
Jubilee is still able to host a few of the Karen people too and in fact, Mosley said, a Karen family needing emergency housing was expected to move in this month.
“We will continue to host refugees, but it’s not just about that,” Mosley said. “Jubilee has spawned about a dozen major overseas projects, many ongoing. It’s contagious, what we have here.”
He said one of his biggest lessons learned at Jubilee is that they just refuse to get discouraged, refuse to back away from all the problems in this world and instead choose to respond to it all with love.
“It works,” Mosley said. “I don’t know how many hundreds of times I’ve quoted theologian Walter Wink, who said ‘relentless love is the greatest power in the universe.’ And Walter was right.”
As to the future, Mosley hopes that people will keep the faith and the vision of Jubilee, despite the challenges.
“My hope is that people don’t give into the weapons of darkness and hopelessness,” he said. “Don’t give up hope. Jump in there and watch the results. It might not turn out just like you thought, but it might be a whole lot better. There will be disappointment, for sure, but by and large, this is what pushes the darkness back and overcomes it with light.”
For more information about Jubilee, go to www.jubileepartners.org.
