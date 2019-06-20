Katie Mae Nix, 80, Commerce, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Nix was born in South Carolina to the late Thomas Roy and Luvee Hembree Alexander. Mrs. Nix was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nix was also preceded in death by a son, Kim Nix.
Mrs. Nix is survived by her husband, Billy Charles Nix, Commerce; children, Billy Keith Nix (Dianne), Commerce, Denise Nix Seagraves (Tim), Russville, Ala., and Randy William Nix (Tammy), Commerce; sister, Roselee Kesler, Nicholson; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, June 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating with the interment following at Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Katie Mae Nix (6-19-2019)
